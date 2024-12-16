Left Menu

SoftBank's $100 Billion AI Job Creation Promise

SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son plans to invest $100 billion in the United States over the next four years, aiming to create 100,000 jobs in AI and related infrastructure. This announcement will be made at a meeting with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 19:08 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 19:08 IST
SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son will reveal a sweeping $100 billion investment in the United States during a meeting with President-elect Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago, as reported by CNBC.

The investment, focused on artificial intelligence and related infrastructure, promises to create 100,000 jobs. Sources indicate the funds could come from SoftBank's Vision Fund or other related ventures.

Son's continued advocacy for AI includes investments in OpenAI and acquisitions such as Graphcore. He envisions substantial investments to harness the potential of artificial super intelligence, aligning with his future strategic plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

