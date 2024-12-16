Debate Heats Up in Lok Sabha over Economic Disparities and Governance

During a fiery exchange in the Lok Sabha, MP Raja Ram Singh of CPI(ML)(L) accused certain corporations, notably the Adani Group, of being 'wealth looters.' He highlighted significant undervaluation in property deals, questioning the government's portrayal of such transactions as economic progress.

Concerns were also raised regarding social justice, with IUML MP M P Abdussamad Samadani warning against the erosion of India's pluralistic society. Samadani underscored the need for inclusivity amid rising inequalities and pointed to the struggles of protesting farmers.

Countering these critiques, BJP MP P P Chaudhary defended the government's economic policies, asserting that India's economy has become robust and globally competitive over the past decade. He emphasized the government's commitments to rural development and infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)