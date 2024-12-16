BJP Criticizes Congress over Alleged Corruption, Praises Modi's Zero Tolerance
The BJP has criticized the Congress, accusing former PM Manmohan Singh of accepting corruption as a coalition necessity, while praising PM Narendra Modi's zero-tolerance policy. BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal emphasized the NDA's significant financial support to states and highlighted direct benefits transferred to farmers under Modi's leadership.
The BJP launched a scathing attack on the Congress on Monday, accusing the opposition of deep-rooted corruption during its governance. The BJP highlighted the stark difference in leadership between former PM Manmohan Singh and current PM Narendra Modi, who practices zero tolerance towards graft.
BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal, during the Lok Sabha discussion on 'Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2024-25', pointed out the substantial financial aid of over Rs 5 lakh crore being provided to non-BJP ruled states for centrally-sponsored schemes. This was compared to the allocation under the previous UPA government led by Singh.
Jaiswal further emphasized the Modi administration's effective delivery of subsidies and direct benefit transfers, amounting to several lakh crores, significantly surpassing the former government's achievements. He also noted the absence of corruption allegations against the current leadership, in stark contrast to the previous coalition governments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
