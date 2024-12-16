Left Menu

Delhi LG Urges Immediate Session for Pending CAG Reports

Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena has called for an immediate session of the Legislative Assembly to table 14 delayed CAG reports. The reports, vital for transparency and governance, cover various audits and have been pending since Arvind Kejriwal's tenure as Chief Minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 19:59 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 19:59 IST
Delhi LG Urges Immediate Session for Pending CAG Reports
Delhi LG VK Saxena (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has addressed a letter to Chief Minister Atishi, urging the prompt convening of the Legislative Assembly for presenting 14 outstanding reports from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG). These reports span essential audits affecting Delhi's administration, governance, and financial health.

The delayed reports, stretching back to the tenure of Arvind Kejriwal as Chief Minister, include critical evaluations such as the 'Performance Audit on Regulation and Supply of Liquor in Delhi,' and others related to air pollution and public health. The LG emphasized that addressing these reports is central to maintaining constitutional mandates and ensuring legislative oversight.

Despite multiple communications from the LG's office to successive chief ministers and the pending litigation seeking directions for their tabling, the reports remain overlooked. Saxena underlined that the ongoing neglect undermines democratic transparency and accountability, depriving the Assembly and, by extension, the public of vital governance insights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024