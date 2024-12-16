Delhi LG Urges Immediate Session for Pending CAG Reports

In a significant move, Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has addressed a letter to Chief Minister Atishi, urging the prompt convening of the Legislative Assembly for presenting 14 outstanding reports from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG). These reports span essential audits affecting Delhi's administration, governance, and financial health.

The delayed reports, stretching back to the tenure of Arvind Kejriwal as Chief Minister, include critical evaluations such as the 'Performance Audit on Regulation and Supply of Liquor in Delhi,' and others related to air pollution and public health. The LG emphasized that addressing these reports is central to maintaining constitutional mandates and ensuring legislative oversight.

Despite multiple communications from the LG's office to successive chief ministers and the pending litigation seeking directions for their tabling, the reports remain overlooked. Saxena underlined that the ongoing neglect undermines democratic transparency and accountability, depriving the Assembly and, by extension, the public of vital governance insights.

(With inputs from agencies.)