Chrystia Freeland's Resignation Shakes Trudeau's Cabinet

In a surprising announcement, Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, often regarded as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's most influential minister, has resigned from the Cabinet. This decision comes amidst a backdrop of declining popularity for Trudeau.

Freeland, who also served as deputy prime minister, revealed that Trudeau informed her last Friday about a Cabinet reshuffle that would see her stepping down from her finance role. Trudeau had proposed an alternative position within the Cabinet to her.

However, in her resignation letter, Freeland stated that the only 'honest and viable path' for her was to exit the Cabinet entirely, implying significant differences in direction or strategy.

