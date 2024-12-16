Left Menu

Chrystia Freeland's Resignation Shakes Trudeau's Cabinet

Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland resigns amid declining popularity for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Freeland, who also served as deputy prime minister, indicated Trudeau offered a different role but taking an 'honest and viable path' was to leave the Cabinet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Toronto | Updated: 16-12-2024 20:18 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 20:18 IST
Chrystia Freeland's Resignation Shakes Trudeau's Cabinet
  • Country:
  • Canada

In a surprising announcement, Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, often regarded as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's most influential minister, has resigned from the Cabinet. This decision comes amidst a backdrop of declining popularity for Trudeau.

Freeland, who also served as deputy prime minister, revealed that Trudeau informed her last Friday about a Cabinet reshuffle that would see her stepping down from her finance role. Trudeau had proposed an alternative position within the Cabinet to her.

However, in her resignation letter, Freeland stated that the only 'honest and viable path' for her was to exit the Cabinet entirely, implying significant differences in direction or strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024