Supreme Court Declines to Hear Ex-NY Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin's Corruption Challenge

The U.S. Supreme Court has chosen not to review the challenge by former New York lieutenant governor Brian Benjamin against his corruption charges, allowing the legal proceedings to continue. Benjamin is accused of funneling state funds to a Harlem developer in exchange for campaign contributions, raising questions about federal bribery laws.

The charges were initially dismissed by U.S. District Judge Paul Oetken, who found insufficient evidence of any explicit quid pro quo agreement. However, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned this decision, asserting that a detailed plan between Benjamin and the late developer Gerald Migdol was sufficiently alleged.

Benjamin's legal team argued that campaign donations fall under First Amendment rights unless there is a clear agreement of exchange. Yet, the U.S. Justice Department maintained that such protections do not cover trading official acts for contributions. This case exemplifies ongoing challenges in interpreting laws governing political donations and corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)