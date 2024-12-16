Left Menu

Germany's Political Shake-Up: Scholz Loses Confidence, Early Elections Loom

Chancellor Olaf Scholz lost a confidence vote in the German parliament, setting the stage for early elections in February. His minority government crumbled after the coalition fell apart, leading to parliamentary dissolution and a potential new election mandated by President Steinmeier.

Updated: 16-12-2024 21:12 IST
Chancellor Olaf Scholz faced a significant political setback on Monday after losing a confidence vote in the German parliament. This pivotal moment sets Europe's largest economy on a path toward unexpected early elections in February.

Scholz managed to secure the backing of only 207 lawmakers within the 733-seat Bundestag, as 394 opposed him and 116 abstained. This outcome left him well short of the needed 367 votes to maintain his position.

The chancellor's minority government faced turmoil following the collapse of his coalition. After a dispute over economic strategy led to the dismissal of his finance minister, party leaders concurred on the necessity of an early election, planned for February 23. President Frank-Walter Steinmeier now holds the decision on dissolving parliament and setting the electoral process in motion.

