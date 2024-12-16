The British High Court has unveiled the identity of an alleged Chinese spy, Yang Tengbo, previously known only as H6, amid significant media speculation. Tengbo, allegedly a confidant of Prince Andrew, denies the espionage accusations and asserts he has harmed neither the UK nor its interests.

Yang's identity was disclosed following pressure from Reform UK's Richard Tice, who threatened to reveal the name in Parliament. Tengbo claims that the charges against him are baseless and has criticized the UK's political climate that, he argues, has unfairly painted him as a spy.

As the controversy unfolds, key political figures have distanced themselves. Prince Andrew has ceased contact with Tengbo on official advice, while former UK Prime Ministers Cameron and May have claimed ignorance of his alleged activities. The situation highlights ongoing geopolitical tensions involving China.

