Left Menu

India and China Seek Diplomatic Harmony Amidst Tensions

India and China's special representatives will meet to address border issues, following an October agreement to disengage troops in eastern Ladakh. This meeting will seek to normalize relations, which have been stalled since 2020 due to military tensions. Despite unresolved disputes, the talks are seen as a positive diplomatic effort.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 16-12-2024 21:23 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 21:23 IST
India and China Seek Diplomatic Harmony Amidst Tensions
  • Country:
  • China

India and China aim to restore their strained relations, with representatives from both nations set to meet on Wednesday. This follows an agreement to disengage troops in eastern Ladakh reached in October.

China's Wang Yi and India's Ajit Doval will convene in Beijing for the 23rd session addressing the China-India Boundary Question. Their discussions come after a five-year hiatus, reflecting efforts to advance bilateral ties stalled since the 2020 military standoff.

Established in 2003, the Special Representatives mechanism has so far not resolved the border dispute. Nevertheless, it is considered effective for easing tensions between the nations. An endorsement from leaders at recent international summits underscores its importance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024