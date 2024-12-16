India and China Seek Diplomatic Harmony Amidst Tensions
India and China's special representatives will meet to address border issues, following an October agreement to disengage troops in eastern Ladakh. This meeting will seek to normalize relations, which have been stalled since 2020 due to military tensions. Despite unresolved disputes, the talks are seen as a positive diplomatic effort.
India and China aim to restore their strained relations, with representatives from both nations set to meet on Wednesday. This follows an agreement to disengage troops in eastern Ladakh reached in October.
China's Wang Yi and India's Ajit Doval will convene in Beijing for the 23rd session addressing the China-India Boundary Question. Their discussions come after a five-year hiatus, reflecting efforts to advance bilateral ties stalled since the 2020 military standoff.
Established in 2003, the Special Representatives mechanism has so far not resolved the border dispute. Nevertheless, it is considered effective for easing tensions between the nations. An endorsement from leaders at recent international summits underscores its importance.
