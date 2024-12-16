Debate Erupts Over Economic Priorities in Lok Sabha

The Lok Sabha witnessed a fiery debate as MP Raja Ram Singh publicly criticized the government for prioritizing industrial growth over welfare for the poor. During discussions on supplementary grants, Singh questioned the effectiveness of the 'trickle-down' economic theory, citing rising inequality as evidence.

Singh called on the government to address critical issues such as hunger, education, and healthcare, rather than focusing solely on corporate prosperity. He also criticized the lack of implementation of the promised Minimum Support Price for farmers, stressing the need to prevent farmer suicides and ensure fair compensation.

MPs from various parties raised additional concerns, with the Revolutionary Socialist Party questioning fund reallocations, and IUML MP M P Abdussamad Samadani highlighting threats to India's pluralistic fabric and minority rights. BJP MP P P Chaudhary defended the government, citing India's transformation into a global economic power through its policies.

