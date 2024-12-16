Minister Paswan Calls for Youth Debate on Indian Constitution Amidst Lok Sabha Clash
Union Minister Chirag Paswan urges youth to engage in debates on the Indian Constitution's 75th anniversary. Paswan criticized opposition members for misalignments and lauded the Constitution's significance. Prime Minister Modi accused Congress of constitutional disrespect, contrasting the government's efforts for progress and unity against historical setbacks.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Chirag Paswan has urged the younger generation to engage in debates related to the 75th anniversary of the Indian Constitution. Emphasising the Constitution as the bedrock of India's democracy, Paswan reflected critically on events such as the 1975 emergency, which he described as an attempt to dismantle constitutional governance.
Speaking to reporters, Paswan also took a swipe at opposition members who carry copies of the Constitution, suggesting that their actions often conflict with its principles. He stressed the importance of understanding the debates occurring in the Lok Sabha to truly appreciate the document's significance.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also weighed in during the ongoing Lok Sabha discussions, launching sharp criticisms at the Congress party. Modi accused Congress leaders of consistently disrespecting the Constitution and highlighted historical instances of undermining its authority. He reiterated the government's commitment to a developed India free from familial political entanglements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Modi's Call to action on Cybersecurity, Smart Policing, and National Security
Prime Minister Modi to Unveil LIC's Women-Focused Bima Sakhi Yojana
Prime Minister Modi Praises BAPS Volunteers' Dedication
Congress party did not deliver on its 'Garibi Hatao' promise: FM Sitharaman in RS.
Ajit Pawar's Strategic Dialogue with Prime Minister Modi