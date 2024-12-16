Minister Paswan Calls for Youth Debate on Indian Constitution Amidst Lok Sabha Clash

Union Minister Chirag Paswan has urged the younger generation to engage in debates related to the 75th anniversary of the Indian Constitution. Emphasising the Constitution as the bedrock of India's democracy, Paswan reflected critically on events such as the 1975 emergency, which he described as an attempt to dismantle constitutional governance.

Speaking to reporters, Paswan also took a swipe at opposition members who carry copies of the Constitution, suggesting that their actions often conflict with its principles. He stressed the importance of understanding the debates occurring in the Lok Sabha to truly appreciate the document's significance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also weighed in during the ongoing Lok Sabha discussions, launching sharp criticisms at the Congress party. Modi accused Congress leaders of consistently disrespecting the Constitution and highlighted historical instances of undermining its authority. He reiterated the government's commitment to a developed India free from familial political entanglements.

(With inputs from agencies.)