Cyclone Chido Leaves Mayotte in Ruins and Desperation

Cyclone Chido devastated Mayotte, a French Indian Ocean territory, leaving hundreds feared dead. The cyclone destroyed infrastructure and left residents without basic necessities. French authorities are sending aid, but the extent of the damage hinders relief efforts. Many ignored warnings and the cyclone's impact was underestimated, exacerbating the crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mamoudzou | Updated: 16-12-2024 23:07 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 23:07 IST
France is rushing aid to the Indian Ocean territory of Mayotte following its worst cyclone in decades. Authorities fear hundreds, possibly thousands, have perished after Cyclone Chido unleashed chaos across the area.

The storm demolished neighborhoods, cutting off electricity and water supplies. Military vehicles are attempting to clear paths for rescuers, but the task is daunting because the sole airport remains closed due to damage.

Approximately 20 tons of aid, including drinking water and hygiene kits, are on the way. Yet, with a predominantly Muslim population and heavy illegal immigration, authorities warn that many fatalities might remain unrecorded.

