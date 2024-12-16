Cyclone Chido Leaves Mayotte in Ruins and Desperation

France is rushing aid to the Indian Ocean territory of Mayotte following its worst cyclone in decades. Authorities fear hundreds, possibly thousands, have perished after Cyclone Chido unleashed chaos across the area.

The storm demolished neighborhoods, cutting off electricity and water supplies. Military vehicles are attempting to clear paths for rescuers, but the task is daunting because the sole airport remains closed due to damage.

Approximately 20 tons of aid, including drinking water and hygiene kits, are on the way. Yet, with a predominantly Muslim population and heavy illegal immigration, authorities warn that many fatalities might remain unrecorded.

