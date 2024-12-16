Health Advocates Rally Against Kennedy's Nomination Amid Vaccine Controversies

An expanding coalition of health and consumer advocates is campaigning against Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s nomination to the top U.S. health job over concerns about his activism against vaccines and other health issues, according to the groups' representatives.

Obamacare advocate Protect Our Care, influential consumer group Public Citizen and Community Catalyst, which fights for equality in healthcare, are part of a coalition of at least 40 organizations targeting a group of Republican U.S. senators to help block Kennedy's confirmation as U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services. The Committee to Protect Health Care, a grassroots physician organization, has also amassed nearly 16,000 signatures from physicians who oppose Kennedy's nomination.

The efforts come as Kennedy heads to Capitol Hill to win support following his nomination by President-elect Donald Trump, including by meeting with incoming Senate health committee chairman Republican Bill Cassidy, a Cassidy staff member confirmed. "We're going to work to block his nomination. And I think we will succeed," said Peter Maybarduk, access to medicines director of Public Citizen, a consumer group founded by Ralph Nader in 1971, which has worked for causes including drug safety and airbags in cars. "Even if RFK Jr. can't amass the power to take down vaccine funding, elevating his falsehoods to some kind of officialdom is a danger all its own."

