Tensions Escalate: Yemen Missile Intercepted Near Israel

A projectile from Yemen triggered alarms in Tel Aviv, intercepted outside Israel with no casualties. The Houthis have targeted Israel amidst ongoing conflict with Gaza. In other developments, Turkey and Qatar oppose Israel's Golan settlements. Meanwhile, Israeli strikes in Gaza result in casualties, including journalist Ahmad Baker Al-Louh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 16-12-2024 23:51 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 23:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Israel

A projectile launched from Yemen triggered alarms across the Tel Aviv metropolitan area on Monday afternoon, as reported by the Israeli military. The projectile was intercepted outside Israel's borders, and no casualties or major damage were reported.

The Iranian-backed Houthis have frequently launched drones and missiles towards Israel since the ongoing conflict in Gaza began. A similar attack in July resulted in one fatality and injuries. Recently, Turkey and Qatar condemned Israel's settlement expansions in the Golan Heights, citing concerns over regional peace.

Meanwhile, in Gaza, Israeli airstrikes have killed ten people, including a family of four and journalist Ahmad Baker Al-Louh, amid the prolonged Israel-Hamas conflict. The international community's response remains critical to resolving these growing regional tensions.

