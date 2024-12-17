Mystery Drones Over American Skies: What We Know

For weeks, numerous residents from New Jersey and other U.S. states have witnessed thousands of unidentified drone-like lights in the night sky. This enigma has birthed conspiracy theories and led lawmakers to ask the Biden administration for clarity on these curious sightings. While U.S. officials assure the public that most are manned aircraft posing no safety or national security threats, their reassurances have not alleviated public concern.

Since November, videos and photos of these bright sky-bound entities have circulated online. While mainly reported in New Jersey, sightings also come from Maryland, Virginia, Massachusetts, and New York. An official recently confirmed more than 5,000 reports, with fewer than 100 warranting further investigation. Former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan posted a video of the supposed drones, sparking social media debates over whether they were merely stars.

The Biden administration has addressed concerns, stating these objects do not pose a threat. An FBI spokeswoman clarified no evidence suggests large-scale drone activity, while Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas noted some were indeed drones, potentially due to recent FAA rule changes. Governors from states like New York and New Jersey are advocating for stricter drone regulations, while federal officials continue investigations into the occurrences.

