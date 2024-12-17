Turkey's Strategic Role in Post-Conflict Syria
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump emphasized Turkey's pivotal role in the future of Syria, praising its military force and support for rebels against Bashar al-Assad. Trump highlighted Turkey's historic influence in the region and its cooperation with the U.S. to counter Islamic State resurgence.
In his first remarks on Syria's post-conflict landscape, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump underscored Turkey's critical role in shaping the country's future. During a press conference in Palm Beach, Florida, Trump lauded Ankara's military might, asserting Turkey 'holds the key' to Syria's destiny after rebels, backed by Turkey, ousted Bashar al-Assad's regime.
Trump commended Turkey for its decisive yet low-casualty support of opposition forces, describing it as an 'unfriendly takeover' that succeeded without significant bloodshed. He pointed to Ankara's success in controlling northern Syria through cross-border operations, establishing it as a fundamental player in the region's geopolitics.
Contrasting Turkey's robust role with a vague U.S. troop strategy, Trump highlighted his rapport with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, noting Turkey's deep-rooted historical ties to Syria. While the U.S. maintains a presence to deter Islamic State militants, Trump's comments underscore the strategic partnership with Turkey in ensuring regional stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
