Macron to Visit Cyclone-Ravaged Mayotte

French President Emmanuel Macron will visit Mayotte after a devastating cyclone hit the Indian Ocean island, causing hundreds, possibly thousands, of deaths. Macron announced through his X account that a day of national mourning will be declared for France's poorest overseas territory in response to the tragedy.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Monday his plans to visit the island of Mayotte, which has been severely impacted by a catastrophic cyclone. The island, one of France's overseas territories, is reeling from the disaster, with fears that the death toll could reach into the thousands.

President Macron conveyed his condolences and intentions to declare a national day of mourning for Mayotte via his account on platform X. This step aims to show solidarity and support for the island's residents in the wake of such a tragic event.

As France's poorest overseas territory grapples with the aftermath of the worst cyclone in nearly a century to hit the Indian Ocean islands, the French government is expected to provide additional aid and assistance to help Mayotte recover from this natural calamity.

