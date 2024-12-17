Trump's Bid to Overturn Conviction Falls Flat Amid Supreme Court's Ruling
Donald Trump's attempt to overturn his criminal conviction related to hush money payments failed as New York Judge Juan Merchan upheld the case. Merchan ruled that Trump's personal actions, not presidential acts, were at issue. Trump's legal team continues to seek an overturn of the verdict.
Donald Trump's legal battle continued as he failed to overturn a conviction tied to hush money payments. On Monday, New York Judge Juan Merchan upheld the case, aligning with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. The decision was based on Trump's personal conduct, separate from his presidential duties.
Trump's lawyers are exploring other avenues to challenge the verdict following his 2024 presidential election plans. Merchan's ruling upholds that Trump's prosecution doesn't intrude upon presidential immunity reserved for official acts. The Supreme Court had previously ruled that presidents are immunized from prosecution over their official acts.
Bragg's office countered Trump's claims by asserting that the case revolved around unofficial conduct. Meanwhile, Trump's team argues that the conviction undermines his presidential campaign. The legal battle highlights ongoing tensions between presidential immunity and accountability for personal actions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
