Left Menu

Trump's Bid to Overturn Conviction Falls Flat Amid Supreme Court's Ruling

Donald Trump's attempt to overturn his criminal conviction related to hush money payments failed as New York Judge Juan Merchan upheld the case. Merchan ruled that Trump's personal actions, not presidential acts, were at issue. Trump's legal team continues to seek an overturn of the verdict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 08:16 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 08:16 IST
Trump's Bid to Overturn Conviction Falls Flat Amid Supreme Court's Ruling
Donald Trump

Donald Trump's legal battle continued as he failed to overturn a conviction tied to hush money payments. On Monday, New York Judge Juan Merchan upheld the case, aligning with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. The decision was based on Trump's personal conduct, separate from his presidential duties.

Trump's lawyers are exploring other avenues to challenge the verdict following his 2024 presidential election plans. Merchan's ruling upholds that Trump's prosecution doesn't intrude upon presidential immunity reserved for official acts. The Supreme Court had previously ruled that presidents are immunized from prosecution over their official acts.

Bragg's office countered Trump's claims by asserting that the case revolved around unofficial conduct. Meanwhile, Trump's team argues that the conviction undermines his presidential campaign. The legal battle highlights ongoing tensions between presidential immunity and accountability for personal actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024