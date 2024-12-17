Maharashtra's Political Shuffle: Bhujbal's Rejection and OBC Tensions

NCP heavyweight Chhagan Bhujbal, disenchanted with being left out of Maharashtra's new Mahayuti government, recently disclosed that he turned down a Rajya Sabha seat offer. Eight days ago, Bhujbal was proposed the position, which he declined to remain faithful to his assembly constituency in Nashik.

Speaking to journalists in Nagpur, Bhujbal underscored his earlier ambitions for the Rajya Sabha and his willingness to reconsider the offer in the future. He noted not discussing the snub with NCP leader Ajit Pawar. Bhujbal suspects his exclusion stems from his opposition to activist Manoj Jarange, who advocates for Maratha community reservations.

Bhujbal, a key OBC figure, had previously voiced support for the Other Backward Classes, opposing Maratha inclusion in the OBC quotas. Despite not securing a cabinet position during this latest reshuffle, Bhujbal remains optimistic and determined, emphasizing that political roles are transient.

(With inputs from agencies.)