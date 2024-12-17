Priyanka Gandhi Leads Protest for Bangladeshi Minorities
Several Congress MPs, led by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, protested in Parliament, advocating for Hindus and Christians facing violence in Bangladesh. They urged government intervention. Priyanka carried symbolic handbags supporting minorities. This followed her previous expression of solidarity with Palestine.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with several Congress MPs, staged a protest at the Parliament premises, demanding justice for Hindus and Christians experiencing violence in Bangladesh.
The MPs used handbags inscribed with 'Stand with minorities of Bangladesh' to emphasize their message, urging governmental action to protect these communities.
Priyanka Gandhi, demonstrating her commitment, carried a handbag with a message supporting both the Hindu and Christian minorities, echoing her recent support for Palestine's cause.
