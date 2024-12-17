Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Leads Protest for Bangladeshi Minorities

Several Congress MPs, led by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, protested in Parliament, advocating for Hindus and Christians facing violence in Bangladesh. They urged government intervention. Priyanka carried symbolic handbags supporting minorities. This followed her previous expression of solidarity with Palestine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 11:38 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 11:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with several Congress MPs, staged a protest at the Parliament premises, demanding justice for Hindus and Christians experiencing violence in Bangladesh.

The MPs used handbags inscribed with 'Stand with minorities of Bangladesh' to emphasize their message, urging governmental action to protect these communities.

Priyanka Gandhi, demonstrating her commitment, carried a handbag with a message supporting both the Hindu and Christian minorities, echoing her recent support for Palestine's cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

