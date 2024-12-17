Maharashtra Congress in Turmoil: Nana Patole Considers Exit

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole announced on Tuesday his openness to stepping down from his position, leaving the decision to the party's high command.

During a press briefing at Vidhan Bhavan, Patole mentioned that the Congress would appoint its leader in the state legislature by the end of the day.

After the Congress's significant losses in the recent Maharashtra assembly elections, rumors swirled regarding Patole's desire to resign. He clarified last week that no official resignation had been offered, calling the rumors unfounded.

Patole stated that discussions about leadership roles would occur, especially with the state's Congress in-charge arriving on Tuesday evening.

The ruling Mahayuti coalition achieved a commanding victory, securing 230 out of 288 seats, while the opposition alliance Maha Vikas Aghadi, including Congress, secured only 46 seats, with Congress winning merely 16.

