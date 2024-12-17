Left Menu

Ajit Doval's Pivotal Role in Reviving India-China Relations

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval visits China for the India-China Special Representatives' talks. These discussions aim to rekindle bilateral relations, stalled for over four years due to military tensions in eastern Ladakh. The 23rd round of talks involves key dialogue between Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Updated: 17-12-2024 15:31 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 15:05 IST
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval arrived in China on Tuesday to participate in the Special Representatives' talks with his Chinese counterpart, Foreign Minister Wang Yi. These crucial discussions, scheduled for Wednesday, aim to rejuvenate bilateral ties that have been on hold for over four years due to the military standoff in eastern Ladakh.

The talks mark the 23rd round of Special Representatives' dialogues and are expected to cover a wide range of issues to restore relations following the October 21 agreement on disengagement and patrolling in eastern Ladakh. This agreement signifies a significant step towards mending the strained relations between the two countries.

Ahead of the talks, China expressed its readiness to honor commitments based on the agreements reached between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping during their meeting in Kazan, Russia. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian highlighted China's eagerness to enhance mutual trust and promote sound growth in bilateral relations through ongoing dialogue and communication.

