Controversy Heats Up Over 'One Nation One Election' Bill

Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal has slammed the 'One Nation One Election' Bill as a distraction from crucial issues like employment and farmer welfare. AAP also criticized the bill, questioning its impact on regional governance. The bill's implications remain a topic of parliamentary debate.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP Harsimrat Kaur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The contentious 'One Nation One Election' Bill has drawn sharp criticism from Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who derided it as a diversion from urgent national issues such as employment, food security, and farmer welfare. Badal expressed skepticism over the government's priority on the bill and questioned its potential impact on ordinary citizens.

Accusing the government and Congress of derailing productive legislative discussions, Badal stated, "These are just matters to create distractions. Things that should be discussed, people's issues—they do not come on those issues." She emphasized that the needs of the people are being overshadowed by political maneuvers.

Aam Aadmi Party MP Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer joined the chorus of opposition, criticizing the proposal for undermining the federal structure of governance. "Who demanded One Nation, One Election?" he asked, arguing that regional issues need local political attention. The debate over the bill, introduced as the Constitution (129 Amendment) Bill, 2024 by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, is set to intensify as Parliament delves into its broader implications.

