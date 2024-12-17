Russian Lawyers Face Prison for Navalny Defense
Three lawyers, Vadim Kobzev, Igor Sergunin, and Alexei Liptser, face nearly six-year prison terms for allegedly participating in an extremist organization. They represented the late Alexei Navalny, whose widow, Yulia, brands them as political prisoners. Secret recordings have emerged, intensifying allegations of Kremlin's repression.
Russian prosecutors have demanded nearly six-year prison terms for three lawyers who represented Alexei Navalny, according to his ally, Ivan Zhdanov. The lawyers are accused of involvement in an extremist organization.
Arrested in October 2023 and labeled "terrorists and extremists," Vadim Kobzev, Igor Sergunin, and Alexei Liptser allegedly communicated with Navalny during his imprisonment. His widow, Yulia Navalnaya, calls them political prisoners.
This case illustrates alleged repression under President Putin. Human rights activists criticize the crackdown on lawyers defending dissidents. Secret recordings with Navalny further complicate the case as they await a verdict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
