Maharashtra Legislative Council Prepares for New Chairperson Election

The Maharashtra legislative council will elect a new chairperson on Thursday as announced by Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe. The post has been vacant since July 2022. The council consists of 78 members, with various parties represented. Recent gubernatorial appointments have filled some of the vacant MLC positions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 17-12-2024 16:19 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 16:01 IST
Syrian elections Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The election of a new chairperson for the Maharashtra legislative council is set for Thursday, Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe announced during Tuesday's session.

Gorhe informed members that the post, vacant since July 7, 2022, after the term of Ramraje Naik-Nimbalkar ended, will finally see a successor.

The council is comprised of 78 members from different political parties, including the BJP, Congress, Shiv Sena, NCP, and others. Recently, Governor C P Radhakrishnan approved the nomination of seven new MLCs, filling some of the vacant seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

