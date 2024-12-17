Maharashtra Legislative Council Prepares for New Chairperson Election

The election of a new chairperson for the Maharashtra legislative council is set for Thursday, Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe announced during Tuesday's session.

Gorhe informed members that the post, vacant since July 7, 2022, after the term of Ramraje Naik-Nimbalkar ended, will finally see a successor.

The council is comprised of 78 members from different political parties, including the BJP, Congress, Shiv Sena, NCP, and others. Recently, Governor C P Radhakrishnan approved the nomination of seven new MLCs, filling some of the vacant seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)