A London tribunal has ruled against lawyer Christine Lee's lawsuit following her allegations against Britain's domestic spy agency, MI5.

Lee, who sought unspecified damages, argued MI5 acted unlawfully in alerting lawmakers. The alert accused her of political interference for China's Communist Party by facilitating financial donations to UK parliamentarians.

The tribunal dismissed Lee's claims, affirming MI5's right to issue alerts. It emphasized that the agency can act to protect parliamentary democracy even before unlawful, possibly criminal, activities occur, solidifying MI5's protective mandate.

