Left Menu

Uddhav Thackeray Advocates Ballot Papers Amid EVM Controversy

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray calls for elections via ballot papers due to doubts over EVMs and proposes electing the Election Commissioner. He comments on internal dissatisfaction in Maharashtra’s new government and highlights opposition doubts following BJP's electoral victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 16:30 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 16:30 IST
Uddhav Thackeray Advocates Ballot Papers Amid EVM Controversy
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief and former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant statement, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray urged that elections be conducted using ballot papers if suspicions persist over electronic voting machines (EVMs). He further proposed that the Election Commissioner be chosen by the electorate, drawing comparisons with presidential elections to bolster transparency and trust.

Commenting on the political dynamics within Maharashtra's recently established government, Thackeray addressed discontent among some Mahayuti leaders. He conveyed confidence that internal tensions would reveal themselves over time. Highlighting past criticism, Thackeray believes current governance issues are more conspicuous to the public eye.

The Congress party has also voiced skepticism regarding EVMs post-defeats in Haryana and Maharashtra elections, prompting engagements with the Election Commission of India (ECI). Their apprehensions come after the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance secured a decisive victory, gaining 235 seats, showcasing a pivotal achievement for the party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024