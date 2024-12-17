Uddhav Thackeray Advocates Ballot Papers Amid EVM Controversy

In a significant statement, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray urged that elections be conducted using ballot papers if suspicions persist over electronic voting machines (EVMs). He further proposed that the Election Commissioner be chosen by the electorate, drawing comparisons with presidential elections to bolster transparency and trust.

Commenting on the political dynamics within Maharashtra's recently established government, Thackeray addressed discontent among some Mahayuti leaders. He conveyed confidence that internal tensions would reveal themselves over time. Highlighting past criticism, Thackeray believes current governance issues are more conspicuous to the public eye.

The Congress party has also voiced skepticism regarding EVMs post-defeats in Haryana and Maharashtra elections, prompting engagements with the Election Commission of India (ECI). Their apprehensions come after the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance secured a decisive victory, gaining 235 seats, showcasing a pivotal achievement for the party.

