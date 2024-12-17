Congress Slams BJP Government for Debt Burden in Madhya Pradesh

Congress MLAs in Madhya Pradesh staged a protest against the BJP government, criticizing it for the state's mounting debt.

Led by opposition leader Umang Singhar, Congress legislators accused the government of financial mismanagement and neglecting development amid continuous borrowing.

The protest emphasized alleged failures to fulfill promises, including agricultural support and welfare schemes. The Congress claims each citizen bears a Rs 52,000 debt burden due to the state's loans.

(With inputs from agencies.)