Left Menu

Congress Slams BJP Government for Debt Burden in Madhya Pradesh

Congress MLAs in Madhya Pradesh protested against the BJP government, accusing it of burdening the state with debt. Led by Umang Singhar, they claimed financial mismanagement, alleging a Rs 52,000 debt per citizen. The protest highlighted failures in development, agricultural support, and promised benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 17-12-2024 16:40 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 16:35 IST
Congress Slams BJP Government for Debt Burden in Madhya Pradesh
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MLAs in Madhya Pradesh staged a protest against the BJP government, criticizing it for the state's mounting debt.

Led by opposition leader Umang Singhar, Congress legislators accused the government of financial mismanagement and neglecting development amid continuous borrowing.

The protest emphasized alleged failures to fulfill promises, including agricultural support and welfare schemes. The Congress claims each citizen bears a Rs 52,000 debt burden due to the state's loans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024