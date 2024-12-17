Congress Slams BJP Government for Debt Burden in Madhya Pradesh
Congress MLAs in Madhya Pradesh protested against the BJP government, accusing it of burdening the state with debt. Led by Umang Singhar, they claimed financial mismanagement, alleging a Rs 52,000 debt per citizen. The protest highlighted failures in development, agricultural support, and promised benefits.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 17-12-2024 16:40 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 16:35 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress MLAs in Madhya Pradesh staged a protest against the BJP government, criticizing it for the state's mounting debt.
Led by opposition leader Umang Singhar, Congress legislators accused the government of financial mismanagement and neglecting development amid continuous borrowing.
The protest emphasized alleged failures to fulfill promises, including agricultural support and welfare schemes. The Congress claims each citizen bears a Rs 52,000 debt burden due to the state's loans.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- MLAs
- Madhya Pradesh
- BJP
- government
- protest
- debt
- financial crisis
- Umang Singhar
- borrowing
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Parliament Resumes: Key Bills and Discussions on the Table Amid Protests
Rising Tensions in Tbilisi: Protests Against EU Talks Suspension
Government's approval for two SSNs (nuclear-powered submarines) indicates faith in country's indigenous ability: Navy chief.
Canadian-Bangladeshi Hindus Protest in Solidarity with ISKCON Bangladesh
SC takes note that farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal has been released from alleged custody and has joined protest at Khanauri border.