Trump's Legal Blitz: A New Era of Media Accountability?
President-elect Donald Trump intensified legal actions against news outlets, threatening defamation lawsuits against social media influencers, days after ABC News settled a lawsuit with him. Legal experts warn that this might discourage critical news coverage. Trump's lawsuits face challenges due to strong legal protections for journalists in the U.S.
President-elect Donald Trump has escalated his legal campaign against news organizations, extending threats to social media personalities as potential targets for defamation suits. This follows ABC News settling a lawsuit with Trump over inaccurate on-air statements.
Legal experts express concerns about the implications this might have on press freedom, given the legal protections currently safeguarding journalists in the U.S. However, there are fears these actions might intimidate media houses, affecting the aggressiveness of their coverage.
Trump's legal maneuvers also involve a case against ABC News related to a civil suit from writer E. Jean Carroll, and a billion-dollar defamation case against CBS News. Despite robust legal precedents, the ongoing legal pressure could reveal internal communications of media organizations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
