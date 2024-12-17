Left Menu

EU to Reopen Ties with Syria Amidst Rising Security Concerns

The European Union plans to resume contact with Syria’s new leadership and reopen its delegation. EU leaders caution against the resurgence of Islamic State militants and emphasize increased humanitarian aid. The EU intends to engage directly with groups like Hayat Tahrir al-Sham while addressing Turkey's security concerns.

The European Union is set to restore its diplomatic engagement with Syria, as confirmed by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday. The move includes reopening the EU delegation in Syria, which has been inactive during the Syrian war.

EU Commission President von der Leyen, addressing humanitarian concerns, announced increased aid to the conflict-torn nation. She also highlighted the potential danger posed by Islamic State militants, stressing the importance of vigilance in preventing their resurgence, particularly in the eastern regions.

In a bid to ensure stability, von der Leyen outlined plans for the EU to engage with different factions, including Hayat Tahrir al-Sham. Meanwhile, Germany, the U.S., and Britain show intentions to establish communication with HTS, acknowledging Turkey's security concerns as critical to the diplomatic efforts.

