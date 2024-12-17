EU to Reopen Ties with Syria Amidst Rising Security Concerns

The European Union is set to restore its diplomatic engagement with Syria, as confirmed by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday. The move includes reopening the EU delegation in Syria, which has been inactive during the Syrian war.

EU Commission President von der Leyen, addressing humanitarian concerns, announced increased aid to the conflict-torn nation. She also highlighted the potential danger posed by Islamic State militants, stressing the importance of vigilance in preventing their resurgence, particularly in the eastern regions.

In a bid to ensure stability, von der Leyen outlined plans for the EU to engage with different factions, including Hayat Tahrir al-Sham. Meanwhile, Germany, the U.S., and Britain show intentions to establish communication with HTS, acknowledging Turkey's security concerns as critical to the diplomatic efforts.

