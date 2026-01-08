Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Europe discusses response to US threat on Greenland, EU's Kallas says

‌The EU has discussed what a European response would ⁠look like if the U.S. threat on acquiring Greenland, a semi-autonomous Danish ​territory, is real, European Union foreign ‍policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Thursday.

"The messages that we hear regarding Greenland ⁠are ‌extremely concerning," ⁠Kallas told reporters at a press ‍briefing with Egypt's Foreign Affairs minister Badr ​Abdelatty in Cairo. President Donald Trump ⁠remains committed to the NATO alliance even ⁠as he and his national security team are holding active ⁠discussions

about a U.S. purchase of Greenland , ⁠White ‌House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said on Wednesday.

