UPDATE 1-Europe discusses response to US threat on Greenland, EU's Kallas says
The EU has discussed what a European response would look like if the U.S. threat on acquiring Greenland, a semi-autonomous Danish territory, is real, European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Thursday.
"The messages that we hear regarding Greenland are extremely concerning," Kallas told reporters at a press briefing with Egypt's Foreign Affairs minister Badr Abdelatty in Cairo. President Donald Trump remains committed to the NATO alliance even as he and his national security team are holding active discussions
about a U.S. purchase of Greenland , White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said on Wednesday.
