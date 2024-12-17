Left Menu

Cabinet Exclusion Sparks Discontent Among Shiv Sena Leaders

Tensions rise within Maharashtra's Shiv Sena as some leaders express discontent over exclusion from the state cabinet. With 39 legislators from key alliances sworn in, efforts are underway to pacify those left out. The party faces challenges accommodating all leaders within its limited ministerial slots.

Amidst growing tension within Maharashtra's political corridors, Shiv Sena leader and state minister Uday Samant acknowledged the rising discontent among some party members left out of the state cabinet. Efforts are being made to ease the dissatisfaction of these legislators, who were overlooked during the recent ministerial appointments.

In a move that saw 39 legislators from the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP secure positions, ten ministers from the previous Mahayuti government were dropped, while new faces stepped in. This reshuffle, led by the Fadnavis administration, has sparked unrest within the party ranks, notably among those who had expected ministerial berths.

Samant assured that the leadership under Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is actively engaged in addressing the grievances. He emphasized the limited availability of positions within the Shiv Sena and the need for current ministers to perform effectively to maintain their roles.

