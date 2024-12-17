Left Menu

Russia's Parliament Tightens Grip on 'Foreign Agents'

Russia's State Duma passed a bill tightening restrictions on income for those labeled as 'foreign agents,' requiring income transfer to special accounts. The move is part of a crackdown amid tensions with the West. Critics claim the law unfairly targets dissenters and curtails freedoms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 18:04 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 18:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a decisive move on Tuesday, Russia's State Duma unanimously approved a bill further tightening restrictions on those designated as 'foreign agents.' This law mandates the transfer of income from various sources to specific rouble accounts, a step in line with Moscow's ongoing strategy to isolate perceived internal threats amid its activities in Ukraine.

The bill's swift passage through its third reading underscores Russia's hardline approach at a time when President Vladimir Putin characterizes the Ukraine conflict as a broader confrontation with the West. Among its specifications, the legislation demands earnings from property sales, intellectual pursuits, and more to be diverted until individuals are cleared from the foreign agents' register.

Critics argue this law disproportionately affects opposition figures, suppressing dissent under the guise of national security. As the bill advances to the Federation Council and awaits President Putin's signature, the environment for Russia's foreign agents—many of whom now reside abroad—becomes increasingly restrictive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

