Congress vs. BRS: The Loan Controversy in Telangana
The Congress government in Telangana, led by Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, defended its loan strategy as the state reportedly borrowed Rs 52,118 crore under the FRBM Act since its tenure began. Tensions between Congress and BRS heightened over loan accusations from both parties.
- Country:
- India
In a heated legislative session, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka outlined the Congress government's fiscal stance, citing Rs 52,118 crore in loans obtained under the FRBM Act. Recent data extends this borrowing pattern to November 2024, a year after they assumed office.
Opposition members from BRS critiqued the statistical narrative, alleging Congress borrowed Rs 1,27,208 crore in just one year, projecting a five-year tenure loan sum of Rs 6,36,040 crore. Deputy CM Vikramarka countered these claims, emphasizing repayments of Rs 66,000 crore towards loans inherited from the BRS regime.
The tensions reached a climax as BRS criticized the handling of farmer arrests following a government official attack, leading to symbolic protests in the legislature. Despite the turmoil, three bills, including one on a physical education and sports university, were passed. The session concluded amid unresolved economic debates and protestor slogans.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Telangana
- loans
- FRBM
- Congress
- BRS
- finance
- legislative
- debate
- borrowing
- controversy
ALSO READ
Rexas Finance: The Future of Real-World Asset Tokenization
Revolutionizing Finance: FinBox's Groundbreaking CDP for Real-Time Insights
RBI Cancels Zavron Finance Registration Over Lending Irregularities
Punjab Finance Minister Advocates for Extended GST Compensation
Major Stake Reduction in Home First Finance by Promoters