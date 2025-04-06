Left Menu

Legal Challenges and Legislative Moves: US Domestic Affairs Unveiled

The Trump administration faces legal and legislative challenges, including a court order to return a wrongly deported man and moves to extend 2017 tax cuts. Controversies also erupt around new tariffs, immigration enforcement, and positions in the State Department. Protests and health concerns further complicate the domestic landscape.

Updated: 06-04-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 18:27 IST
Legal Challenges and Legislative Moves: US Domestic Affairs Unveiled
In a significant ruling, a U.S. judge ordered the Trump administration to bring back a Maryland resident wrongly deported to El Salvador. The decision highlights ongoing clashes over deportation practices under Trump's policies, as legal and human rights dimensions continue to surface.

The U.S. Senate narrowly approved a Republican budget plan poised to extend Trump's 2017 tax cuts. This decision, passed in a tight 51-48 vote, permits Republicans to bypass the Senate's filibuster rule, strategically aligning with Trump's fiscal agenda amid cohesive legislative maneuvers.

Controversy surrounds the newly imposed tariffs initiated by Trump's administration, sparking stock market volatility and prompting legislative calls for greater oversight. Key Republican senators joined a bill demanding congressional approval for new tariffs, reflecting bipartisan concern over trade policies disrupting global economic norms.

