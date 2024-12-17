Left Menu

Tharoor Criticizes 'One Nation, One Election' Bill Amidst Opposition Backlash

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has criticized the government's 'One Nation, One Election' Bill, highlighting the lack of a two-thirds majority needed for a constitutional amendment and strong opposition from various parties. The bill, proposing simultaneous elections, has been sent to a Joint Parliamentary Committee for further discussion.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has voiced strong objections against the central government's push for the 'One Nation, One Election' Bill, arguing that the BJP lacks the crucial two-thirds majority required to pass it as a constitutional amendment. Tharoor emphasized the significant opposition from multiple parties against the bill, underscoring concerns over undermining the democratic mandate of the people.

Tharoor expressed concerns over potential repercussions, suggesting that simultaneous elections could compromise the rights of voters, emphasizing that the Constitution begins with 'We the people,' reflecting the people's right to choose their government. He questioned the practicality of fixed terms in a parliamentary system, warning against disruption to democratic processes.

The 'One Nation, One Election' Bill, formally introduced in the Lok Sabha, advocates for concurrent Lok Sabha and state assembly elections. Following its introduction by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, the bill received 269 supporting votes but also faced dissent from 196 members. Amidst calls for further examination, Union Home Minister Amit Shah proposed its review by a Joint Parliamentary Committee, aligning with PM Modi's recommendation for thorough scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

