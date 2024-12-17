Tharoor Criticizes 'One Nation, One Election' Bill Amidst Opposition Backlash

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has voiced strong objections against the central government's push for the 'One Nation, One Election' Bill, arguing that the BJP lacks the crucial two-thirds majority required to pass it as a constitutional amendment. Tharoor emphasized the significant opposition from multiple parties against the bill, underscoring concerns over undermining the democratic mandate of the people.

Tharoor expressed concerns over potential repercussions, suggesting that simultaneous elections could compromise the rights of voters, emphasizing that the Constitution begins with 'We the people,' reflecting the people's right to choose their government. He questioned the practicality of fixed terms in a parliamentary system, warning against disruption to democratic processes.

The 'One Nation, One Election' Bill, formally introduced in the Lok Sabha, advocates for concurrent Lok Sabha and state assembly elections. Following its introduction by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, the bill received 269 supporting votes but also faced dissent from 196 members. Amidst calls for further examination, Union Home Minister Amit Shah proposed its review by a Joint Parliamentary Committee, aligning with PM Modi's recommendation for thorough scrutiny.

