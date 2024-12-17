Nitish Kumar's 'Pragati Yatra' Sparks Controversy and Criticism
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is set to embark on a state-wide 'Pragati Yatra' to review regional progress, sparking criticism from opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav. The tour has drawn scrutiny over its cost and purpose, with Yadav questioning past results of similar initiatives.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar plans to kick off a state-wide 'Pragati Yatra' next week to assess regional progress, announced the state government on Tuesday. The yatra is scheduled to start from Valmiki Nagar on December 23.
The announcement prompted harsh criticism from opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav, who questioned the motivation and financial implications of Kumar's frequent name changes of public initiatives. Yadav's comments also highlighted potential overspending on travels and refreshments.
The 'Pragati Yatra' aims to conduct district-level reviews in several districts before finishing its initial leg on December 28. However, skepticism remains as Yadav challenged the tangible outcomes of Kumar's past outings.
