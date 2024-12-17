BJP's Missing MPs: The Simultaneous Elections Bill Controversy
The BJP is investigating why nearly 20 of its MPs were absent from the Lok Sabha during a crucial vote on the simultaneous elections bill. Despite issuing a whip, many MPs were absent due to personal or work reasons, including attending events. The move has sparked opposition allegations of undermining state power.
- Country:
- India
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is launching an inquiry to uncover the reasons behind the absence of nearly 20 of its MPs during a crucial vote in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. The vote centered around the introduction of a bill concerning simultaneous elections, an issue that has provoked significant political debate.
Party leadership is reportedly irritated by the absence, as a whip was issued urging all members to attend. While some MPs had notified their absence for personal or work-related reasons beforehand, the leadership remains determined to investigate, according to sources within the party.
Among those absent were MPs engaged with a public event by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rajasthan. Meanwhile, two controversial bills proposing a framework for simultaneous elections were introduced after an intense debate, with opposition leaders criticizing the move as a threat to state autonomy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- Lok Sabha
- MPs
- simultaneous elections
- bill
- voting
- absence
- inquiry
- opposition
- debate
ALSO READ
Parliament Resumes: Key Bills and Discussions on the Table Amid Protests
Navigating the Horizons: India's Coastal Shipping Bill 2024
Opposition parties boycotted Joint Parliamentary Committee on Waqf Bill as they were not allowed to speak: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
Navigating New Waters: India's Coastal Shipping Bill 2024
Ipsos Eyes Billion-Euro Acquisition of Kantar Media