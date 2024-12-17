BJP's Missing MPs: The Simultaneous Elections Bill Controversy

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is launching an inquiry to uncover the reasons behind the absence of nearly 20 of its MPs during a crucial vote in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. The vote centered around the introduction of a bill concerning simultaneous elections, an issue that has provoked significant political debate.

Party leadership is reportedly irritated by the absence, as a whip was issued urging all members to attend. While some MPs had notified their absence for personal or work-related reasons beforehand, the leadership remains determined to investigate, according to sources within the party.

Among those absent were MPs engaged with a public event by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rajasthan. Meanwhile, two controversial bills proposing a framework for simultaneous elections were introduced after an intense debate, with opposition leaders criticizing the move as a threat to state autonomy.

(With inputs from agencies.)