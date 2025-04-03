Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Late-Night Passage of Waqf Bill in Lok Sabha

Congress MPs have criticized the timing of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill's passage, alleging it's a ploy to distract from US tariffs. Disapproval over the bill's implications is mounting within the party, which plans to challenge it legally, while the Rajya Sabha prepares for further debate.

Congress MPs Imran Pratapgarhi, Imran Masood and Syed Naseer Hussain (LtoR). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi has slammed the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha, suggesting it is a strategic distraction used by the ruling government to divert public attention from the recent US tariff announcement. He emphasized that while Parliament was in session until 2 AM, the US imposed sizeable tariffs, yet the government's focus turned to this bill.

Echoing the sentiment, Congress MP Imran Masood, a member of the Joint Parliamentary Committee for the Waqf Bill, condemned its passage, claiming it undermines constitutional integrity. He warned of a forthcoming legal challenge, expressing concern that the majority's numbers are overriding democratic processes.

Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain aligned with his colleagues, denouncing the bill as both unconstitutional and unjust. He highlighted the narrow margin in voting, indicating a strong opposition within the INDIA alliance against the legislation. Sources reveal that the Rajya Sabha is scheduled to discuss the bill for eight hours, with Congress speakers poised for a robust debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

