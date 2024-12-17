Spy Allegations: MI5 vs. Christine Lee - A Tribunal Verdict

A London tribunal has ruled against lawyer Christine Lee, who had sued MI5 after being labeled a Chinese spy. The tribunal upheld the domestic spy agency's 2022 alert, which accused Lee of engaging in political interference in the UK on behalf of China's government.

MI5's alert, shared with lawmakers, claimed Lee facilitated financial donations to UK politicians on behalf of foreign nationals. Lee, a Hong Kong-born lawyer, denied these allegations, arguing that MI5's actions were unlawful. The tribunal, however, stated that issuing the alert was within MI5's rights, emphasizing the agency's mandate to protect parliamentary democracy.

Christine Lee expressed disappointment but reiterated her denial of espionage activities. The tribunal's decision did not settle the veracity of the spy claims. The ruling emerges amid ongoing spying accusations between the UK and China.

(With inputs from agencies.)