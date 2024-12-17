Reviving Ties: India-China High-Level Talks on Border Dispute

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval arrived on Tuesday for vital discussions in the India-China Special Representatives' talks. The meeting on Wednesday marks a significant attempt to restore relations that have been stagnant for over four years due to military tensions in eastern Ladakh.

Doval is set to hold the 23rd round of Special Representatives' talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, exploring a range of issues to rekindle bilateral ties following an October 21 agreement on disengagement and patrolling in eastern Ladakh.

China, expressing readiness for dialogue, emphasized its commitment to implementing agreements reached during the Modi-Xi meeting in Kazan, Russia. The last high-level talks were held in 2019, making this engagement a crucial step towards stable bilateral relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)