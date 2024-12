Canada Targets Venezuelan Officials with Sanctions Amid Election Controversy

On Tuesday, Canada imposed sanctions on five Venezuelan officials, alleging involvement in activities undermining democracy, particularly fraud claims concerning President Nicolas Maduro's election win.

The Canadian foreign ministry stated these individuals, including Caryslia Beatriz Rodriguez from Venezuela's Supreme Justice Tribunal, played roles in fraudulently declaring Maduro's victory in the July presidential election.

The move reflects ongoing international concern over the Maduro government's actions, mirroring similar recent sanctions by other countries, like the United States, aimed at addressing post-election violence and government repression.

