Political Tug-of-War: Self-Contradictions in Manipur's Ethnic Violence Narrative

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 17-12-2024 22:03 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 22:03 IST
  Country:
  • India

The Congress has launched a scathing critique against Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, accusing them of delivering contradictory statements regarding the root causes of ethnic violence in Manipur. The discord between the Meiteis and Kukis has claimed 250 lives since erupting last May.

In an interview, Amit Shah labeled the violence as an ethnic clash between two communities, whereas N Biren Singh attributed the turmoil to illegal infiltrators from Myanmar. According to Manipur Congress president Keisham Meghachandra, these conflicting narratives have fueled unrest and stymied peace efforts.

Keisham further cast doubt on the competence of Chief Minister Singh, highlighting a speech in which Singh admitted to not receiving intelligence inputs for over a year, signaling a breakdown in law and order. The Congress continues to emphasize unity in the region despite calls from some BJP ministers for separate rule.

