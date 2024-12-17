Political Tug-of-War: Self-Contradictions in Manipur's Ethnic Violence Narrative
The Congress has criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh for their contradictory explanations regarding the ethnic violence in Manipur. The opposition party claims these inconsistencies have hindered peace in the state since the conflict erupted between Meiteis and Kukis, resulting in significant casualties.
- Country:
- India
The Congress has launched a scathing critique against Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, accusing them of delivering contradictory statements regarding the root causes of ethnic violence in Manipur. The discord between the Meiteis and Kukis has claimed 250 lives since erupting last May.
In an interview, Amit Shah labeled the violence as an ethnic clash between two communities, whereas N Biren Singh attributed the turmoil to illegal infiltrators from Myanmar. According to Manipur Congress president Keisham Meghachandra, these conflicting narratives have fueled unrest and stymied peace efforts.
Keisham further cast doubt on the competence of Chief Minister Singh, highlighting a speech in which Singh admitted to not receiving intelligence inputs for over a year, signaling a breakdown in law and order. The Congress continues to emphasize unity in the region despite calls from some BJP ministers for separate rule.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra's Political Chess: Ajit Pawar's Key Meeting with Amit Shah
Kejriwal Demands Amit Shah's Resignation Over Delhi's Law-and-Order Chaos
Amit Shah's Strategic Visit: Advancements in Chhattisgarh's Fight Against Naxalism
Union Home Minister Amit Shah Set to Visit Chhattisgarh: Key Discussions and Ceremonies Planned
Amit Shah Lauds 35 Years of Service by Gujarat Lok Seva Trust