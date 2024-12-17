Amit Shah Accuses Congress of Vote Bank Politics During Constitution Debate

On Tuesday, Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on the Congress party, accusing it of indulging in vote bank politics and critiquing its historical amendments to the Constitution during its tenure. Shah asserted that the amendments introduced by BJP governments have focused on empowering Indian citizens.

Speaking at the conclusion of a debate in the Rajya Sabha marking 75 years since the Constitution's inception, Shah seemingly targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in response to his remarks that the BJP intends to rewrite the Constitution. Specifically, Shah took aim at Gandhi's 'Mohabbat ki Dukan' slogan, suggesting love should be spread from the heart, not traded as a commodity.

Shah highlighted that Congress amended the Constitution 77 times over 55 years, in contrast to BJP's 22 amendments in 16 years. He criticized amendments made during the tenures of Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi, arguing they curtailed free speech. Shah also accused Congress of marginalizing Muslim women for political gain, contrasting this with BJP's policy changes such as abolishing triple talaq.

(With inputs from agencies.)