Amit Shah Accuses Congress of Vote Bank Politics During Constitution Debate

Home Minister Amit Shah criticized the Congress for alleged vote bank politics, comparing the party's constitutional amendments to those under BJP rule. Shah accused Congress of restricting free speech and neglecting Muslim women's rights. He defended BJP's amendments, emphasizing India's economic progress and questioning Congress's stance on EVMs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 22:27 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 22:27 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/Sansad TV). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on the Congress party, accusing it of indulging in vote bank politics and critiquing its historical amendments to the Constitution during its tenure. Shah asserted that the amendments introduced by BJP governments have focused on empowering Indian citizens.

Speaking at the conclusion of a debate in the Rajya Sabha marking 75 years since the Constitution's inception, Shah seemingly targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in response to his remarks that the BJP intends to rewrite the Constitution. Specifically, Shah took aim at Gandhi's 'Mohabbat ki Dukan' slogan, suggesting love should be spread from the heart, not traded as a commodity.

Shah highlighted that Congress amended the Constitution 77 times over 55 years, in contrast to BJP's 22 amendments in 16 years. He criticized amendments made during the tenures of Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi, arguing they curtailed free speech. Shah also accused Congress of marginalizing Muslim women for political gain, contrasting this with BJP's policy changes such as abolishing triple talaq.

(With inputs from agencies.)

