High-Stakes Shadows: Targeted Strikes Amidst Russia-Ukraine Tensions

Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) takes responsibility for the assassination of Russia's Lt. General Igor Kirillov amid escalating tensions. The strike is part of several other high-profile attacks, which Ukraine allegedly denies involvement. Notable incidents include the deaths of Darya Dugina, Vladlen Tatarsky, and others, fueling ongoing geopolitical unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 17-12-2024 23:09 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 23:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Ukraine's Security Service has claimed responsibility for the bombing that killed Russia's Lt. General Igor Kirillov in Moscow, an operation marking a significant turn in the fraught dynamics between the two nations. Kirillov, aged 54, was a critical figure in Russia's military hierarchy, leading nuclear, biological, and chemical defense forces.

The attack, involving a scooter bomb, also resulted in the death of his assistant, Ilya Polikarpov. The Ukrainian agency, SBU, labeled Kirillov a 'war criminal' citing alleged use of banned chemical weapons. This incident is part of a series of targeted strikes, intensifying the three-year conflict.

Russia blamed Ukraine for several attacks, including the killing of Darya Dugina and Vladlen Tatarsky, although Kyiv consistently denies direct involvement. These incidents underscore the tense, volatile nature of current geopolitics, with both sides engaging in a high-stakes shadow war.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

