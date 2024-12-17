Ukraine's Security Service has claimed responsibility for the bombing that killed Russia's Lt. General Igor Kirillov in Moscow, an operation marking a significant turn in the fraught dynamics between the two nations. Kirillov, aged 54, was a critical figure in Russia's military hierarchy, leading nuclear, biological, and chemical defense forces.

The attack, involving a scooter bomb, also resulted in the death of his assistant, Ilya Polikarpov. The Ukrainian agency, SBU, labeled Kirillov a 'war criminal' citing alleged use of banned chemical weapons. This incident is part of a series of targeted strikes, intensifying the three-year conflict.

Russia blamed Ukraine for several attacks, including the killing of Darya Dugina and Vladlen Tatarsky, although Kyiv consistently denies direct involvement. These incidents underscore the tense, volatile nature of current geopolitics, with both sides engaging in a high-stakes shadow war.

(With inputs from agencies.)