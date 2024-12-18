Left Menu

Amit Shah Critiques Congress: Accusations of Dynastic Politics and Constitutional Manipulations

Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticized Congress in the Rajya Sabha as treating the Constitution as one family’s fiefdom and engaging in appeasement politics. Highlighting Congress's failures, he praised BJP’s initiatives like GST and women's reservations, while accusing Congress of being anti-reservation and fostering divisive politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2024 01:02 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 01:02 IST
Amit Shah Critiques Congress: Accusations of Dynastic Politics and Constitutional Manipulations
Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on the Congress in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, accusing the party of treating the Constitution as a private fiefdom of one family, while also playing fraud with Parliament.

As he concluded a two-day debate on the landmark 'Glorious Journey of 75 Years of the Constitution,' Shah lambasted Congress for what he described as appeasement politics. He accused the opposition of attempting to breach the 50% quota cap to benefit Muslims, a move the BJP pledges to oppose.

Highlighting BJP's track record, Shah cited achievements such as the implementation of GST, statutory status for the OBC Commission, and women's reservation measures while criticizing Congress for prioritizing clan interests over national welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

