Trump's Favorability Struggles: A Divided Nation

A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll has highlighted a striking trend in American politics: President-elect Donald Trump's favorability ratings have dipped to 41%, significantly lower than when he first clinched the presidency in 2016.

This three-day poll showed that while Trump's favorability was once buoyed to 51% following his unexpected electoral victory, it has since suffered amid deepening partisan division. The poll reveals that only about 10% of Democrats now view him favorably, a drop from around 25% in December 2016.

Political turbulence continues to shape public perception, affecting ratings for both Republican Trump, whose first-term approval fell to 33% in late 2017, and Democrat President Joe Biden, whose current ratings hover at a mere 38%, down from 55% after he took office in 2021.

