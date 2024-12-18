Left Menu

Trump's Favorability Struggles: A Divided Nation

A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll reveals that only 41% of Americans view President-elect Donald Trump favorably, a dip from his favorability post-2016 election. This decline highlights ongoing political polarization between Republicans and Democrats, with declining approval ratings observed for both Trump and current President Joe Biden.

Donald Trump

A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll has highlighted a striking trend in American politics: President-elect Donald Trump's favorability ratings have dipped to 41%, significantly lower than when he first clinched the presidency in 2016.

This three-day poll showed that while Trump's favorability was once buoyed to 51% following his unexpected electoral victory, it has since suffered amid deepening partisan division. The poll reveals that only about 10% of Democrats now view him favorably, a drop from around 25% in December 2016.

Political turbulence continues to shape public perception, affecting ratings for both Republican Trump, whose first-term approval fell to 33% in late 2017, and Democrat President Joe Biden, whose current ratings hover at a mere 38%, down from 55% after he took office in 2021.

(With inputs from agencies.)

