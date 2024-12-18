Kim Jong Un Pays Respects to His Forefathers at Kumsusan Palace
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun to pay tribute to his father and grandfather, marking the 13th anniversary of Kim Jong Il's death. He was accompanied by senior officials. The visit occurred as North Korean media remained muted on South Korean politics.
- Country:
- South Korea
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un paid a solemn visit to the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun on Tuesday, commemorating the 13th anniversary of his father, Kim Jong Il's death. According to state media, the leader was accompanied by high-ranking party and government officials.
The tribute included the laying of a floral basket in Kim's name before the statues of his late father and grandfather, Kim Il Sung. Kim Jong Un, alongside his entourage, made a ceremonial bow to honor the past leaders of North Korea.
While North Korea quietly marked the anniversary, its state media reported sparingly on South Korea's recent political turmoil. Reports focused on President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment and protests following his short-lived martial law, maintaining a restrained narrative in their coverage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
South Korea and Kyrgyzstan Forge Comprehensive Partnership
South Korea Faces Financial Turmoil Amid Martial Law Declaration
Korea in Crisis: U.S. Eyes on South Korea's Political Turmoil
South Korea Faces Political Turmoil as Martial Law Repealed
Sachin Tendulkar Pays Tribute to Visionary Coach Ramakant Achrekar