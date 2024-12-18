Kim Jong Un Pays Respects to His Forefathers at Kumsusan Palace

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un paid a solemn visit to the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun on Tuesday, commemorating the 13th anniversary of his father, Kim Jong Il's death. According to state media, the leader was accompanied by high-ranking party and government officials.

The tribute included the laying of a floral basket in Kim's name before the statues of his late father and grandfather, Kim Il Sung. Kim Jong Un, alongside his entourage, made a ceremonial bow to honor the past leaders of North Korea.

While North Korea quietly marked the anniversary, its state media reported sparingly on South Korea's recent political turmoil. Reports focused on President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment and protests following his short-lived martial law, maintaining a restrained narrative in their coverage.

