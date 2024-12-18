Left Menu

Kim Jong Un Pays Respects to His Forefathers at Kumsusan Palace

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun to pay tribute to his father and grandfather, marking the 13th anniversary of Kim Jong Il's death. He was accompanied by senior officials. The visit occurred as North Korean media remained muted on South Korean politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 18-12-2024 04:14 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 04:14 IST
Kim Jong Un Pays Respects to His Forefathers at Kumsusan Palace
Kim Jong Un
  • Country:
  • South Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un paid a solemn visit to the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun on Tuesday, commemorating the 13th anniversary of his father, Kim Jong Il's death. According to state media, the leader was accompanied by high-ranking party and government officials.

The tribute included the laying of a floral basket in Kim's name before the statues of his late father and grandfather, Kim Il Sung. Kim Jong Un, alongside his entourage, made a ceremonial bow to honor the past leaders of North Korea.

While North Korea quietly marked the anniversary, its state media reported sparingly on South Korea's recent political turmoil. Reports focused on President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment and protests following his short-lived martial law, maintaining a restrained narrative in their coverage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024