US Headlines: Political Ties, Ethics, and Crisis Management

In a noteworthy move, Uber Technologies, alongside CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, donated $1 million each to outgoing President-elect Donald Trump's inaugural fund, signaling corporate attempts to forge ties with his administration. The ride-hailing giant joins other large firms in establishing a positive rapport post-election.

Meanwhile, Senator Elizabeth Warren urged Trump's team to enforce ethical standards on Elon Musk, whose closeness to Trump has stirred conversations in Washington. Musk's financial contributions and business interests place him in a significant advisory role.

Adding to the turbulence, Luigi Mangione was indicted for murder with terroristic intent, following the fatal shooting of UnitedHealth executive Brian Thompson. The indictment raises issues around domestic security and the legal consequences of violent crimes.

