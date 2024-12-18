Left Menu

North Korean Troop Casualties Rise in Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Hundreds of North Korean troops aiding Russia against Ukraine have suffered casualties in the Kursk region. North Korea has dispatched 10,000–12,000 forces, but they appear lacking in combat experience. The U.S. struggles to supply Ukraine with military aid prior to Trump's presidency while tensions persist over funding intentions.

Updated: 18-12-2024 07:41 IST
A senior military official disclosed that hundreds of North Korean troops fighting alongside Russian forces against Ukraine have been either killed or wounded in the Kursk border area.

Though exact numbers remain unclear, the North Korean forces are reportedly not battle-hardened, contributing to their mounting casualties. The disclosure follows Ukraine's announcement weeks earlier of North Korea's sizable deployment to aid Russia in the near three-year conflict.

As the Biden administration races to send military aid to Ukraine before Trump's presidency, doubts loom over funding adequacy, as USD 5.6 billion in weapons remain, with USD 1.2 billion in long-term contracts.

